MyBit (MYB) Price Up 17.8% This Week

MyBit (MYB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One MyBit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MyBit has a market cap of $23,324.10 and approximately $77.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MyBit has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00129189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00083948 BTC.

MyBit Coin Profile

MyBit (CRYPTO:MYB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyBit’s official website is mybit.io.

MyBit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

