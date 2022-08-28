NAFTY (NAFTY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.26 Million

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded up 54.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, NAFTY has traded 80% higher against the US dollar. One NAFTY coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NAFTY has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 591.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.02142576 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00845588 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NAFTY Profile
NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.
Buying and Selling NAFTY
