Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.78 Million

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $14.78 million and approximately $4,468.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00589051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00265996 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020612 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

