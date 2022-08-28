National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$7.75 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $73.19 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

