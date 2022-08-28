Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $99,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,343,943,000 after buying an additional 1,168,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $12.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.96. 1,925,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,380. The company has a market capitalization of $320.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

