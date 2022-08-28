Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,236 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Cigna worth $80,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE CI traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,854. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $293.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

