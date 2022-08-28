Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 193,806 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 993,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $146,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,924,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.93. 2,096,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,326. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

