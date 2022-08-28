Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,066 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $73,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.16. 1,827,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $128.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

