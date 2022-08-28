Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 209,564 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209,564 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $109,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $405,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,381,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,356,460. The firm has a market cap of $439.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

