Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 61,748 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 853,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 61,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $130,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.38. 7,918,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,184,854. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

