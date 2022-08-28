Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $326.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

