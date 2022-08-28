Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.26.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
See Also
