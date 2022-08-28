NEAR Protocol Price Hits $3.92 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.03 billion and $200.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00019495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00100389 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00261091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00030538 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,607,194 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.