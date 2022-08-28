Neoteric Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $534,335.19 (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Neoteric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Neoteric has a total market cap of $534,335.19 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 598.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.02148635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00841337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Neoteric

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

Buying and Selling Neoteric

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neoteric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neoteric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

