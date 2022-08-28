Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.30.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neovasc (NVCN)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.