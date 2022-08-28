Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.04). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 59.00% and a negative net margin of 1,114.01%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

