Netvrk (NTVRK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.64 Million

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Netvrk has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001158 BTC on exchanges. Netvrk has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $554,695.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00832640 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Netvrk Coin Profile
Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.
Buying and Selling Netvrk
