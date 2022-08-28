Netvrk (NTVRK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.64 Million

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Netvrk has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001158 BTC on exchanges. Netvrk has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $554,695.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00832640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netvrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netvrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

