New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $219.00 million-$224.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.29 million. New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.17 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Performance

New Relic stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. 332,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,641. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,380,928. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in New Relic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in New Relic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in New Relic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.