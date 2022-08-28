NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after buying an additional 253,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

