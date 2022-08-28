NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

