NFT Art Finance (NFTART) Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Art Finance has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $443,093.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001680 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00830397 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About NFT Art Finance
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
NFT Art Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for NFT Art Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Art Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.