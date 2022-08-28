Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in August

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Carbon Price Performance

Nippon Carbon stock remained flat at $30.24 during trading hours on Friday. Nippon Carbon has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

