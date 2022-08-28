Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in August

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Carbon Price Performance
Nippon Carbon stock remained flat at $30.24 during trading hours on Friday. Nippon Carbon has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.
About Nippon Carbon
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Carbon (NCRBF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.