NitroEX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $612,502.22 (NTX)

NitroEX (NTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, NitroEX has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One NitroEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NitroEX has a total market cap of $612,502.22 and $10,088.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NitroEX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About NitroEX

NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial.

NitroEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NitroEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NitroEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NitroEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NitroEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NitroEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.