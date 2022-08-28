Nobility Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,108.00 (NBL)

Nobility (NBL) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Nobility coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Nobility has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $21,108.00 worth of Nobility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nobility has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00270387 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

About Nobility

Nobility is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Nobility’s total supply is 65,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nobility is https://reddit.com/r/nobilitytoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nobility’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nibble another litecoin clone. Ascending reward system that proved effective and prevented insta-mining, pre-mining, unfair rewards for early adopters. “

