NoLimitCoin Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $414,671.12 and approximately $21,642.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

