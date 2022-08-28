Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWNGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

NYSE:JWN opened at $18.04 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 160,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

