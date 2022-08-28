North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,710.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$887,130.06.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,161.24.

On Monday, August 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$280,378.45.

On Friday, August 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,638.44.

On Wednesday, August 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$273,336.28.

On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.73 per share, with a total value of C$281,331.54.

On Friday, August 12th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.23 per share, with a total value of C$290,820.42.

On Wednesday, August 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.28 per share, with a total value of C$291,786.88.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 3.4 %

TSE:NOA traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.14. 58,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,813. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.64.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3667578 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.78.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

