North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,710.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$887,130.06.
North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,161.24.
- On Monday, August 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$280,378.45.
- On Friday, August 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,638.44.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$273,336.28.
- On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.73 per share, with a total value of C$281,331.54.
- On Friday, August 12th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.23 per share, with a total value of C$290,820.42.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.28 per share, with a total value of C$291,786.88.
North American Construction Group Trading Down 3.4 %
TSE:NOA traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.14. 58,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,813. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.64.
North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.78.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
