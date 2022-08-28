Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.44.

TSE:NPI opened at C$45.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.15. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.95 and a 52 week high of C$47.13. The stock has a market cap of C$10.76 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

