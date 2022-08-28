Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Northrop Grumman worth $107,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.18.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $485.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

