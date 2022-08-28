Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NWN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.89. 138,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,972. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 27.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 34.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.