NOV (NYSE:NOV) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised NOV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Griffin Securities raised NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 1,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

