Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,740,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,023 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $152,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,360. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.46.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

