NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.