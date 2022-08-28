Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $630.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 2.6 %

NUS stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,018 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,862 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $336,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

