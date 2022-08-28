Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $16.96 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (NMR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $16.96 or 0.00084657 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $99.86 million and $9.84 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00129610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083659 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,943,895 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.