Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKG remained flat at $10.84 during midday trading on Friday. 8,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,104. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $234,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.