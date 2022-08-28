NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $7,120,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 9.2 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $162.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

