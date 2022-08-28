NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Benchmark

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $228.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.50.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.91.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 248.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 80,171 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

