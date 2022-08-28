NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $248.00 at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $285.00 to $248.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.50.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.91. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

