Nwam LLC Buys 2,305 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $17.89 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

