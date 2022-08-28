Nwam LLC Buys 8,969 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

