Nwam LLC Has $749,000 Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.52 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

