Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $152.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

