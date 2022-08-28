Nwam LLC Purchases 1,898 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29.

