Nwam LLC Purchases 790 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after buying an additional 346,260 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $69.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11.

