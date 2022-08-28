Nwam LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

