O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Short Interest Update

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in O-I Glass by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. 675,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,989. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

