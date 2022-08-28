Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0642 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $322.52 million and $21.40 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001026 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

