OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stake Lowered by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 86,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 206.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 59,861 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $41.50. 751,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,024. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

