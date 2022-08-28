OIN Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $688,669.51 (OIN)

OIN Finance (OIN) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $688,669.51 and approximately $40,819.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00129618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083756 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

