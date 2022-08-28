Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.28. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

